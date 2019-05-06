Nate Diaz Wants To Box But Is ‘Stuck’ In The UFC

Nate Diaz has made it clear that he’d like to have boxing matches, but he isn’t allowed to do so.

Diaz is an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight, but he hasn’t competed since Aug. 2016. At the height of his popularity, Diaz had two memorable bouts with Conor McGregor. Diaz won their first encounter via submission, but lost the rematch by majority decision.

Diaz Expresses Desire To Box

Diaz posted an image on his Facebook page of him hitting the mitts. He said the following:

“I should be boxing these guys. I’m stuck in a cage though.”

Diaz was scheduled to meet Dustin Poirier at UFC 230 back in Nov. 2018. The bout never materialized as Poirier went down with an injury. “The Diamond” claimed that even if he hadn’t been injured, Diaz was always a question mark and that the bout may have been canceled anyway.

As of late, Diaz has been pushing for a fight with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The two have exchanged barbs over a confrontation years ago. Diaz says he slapped Nurmagomedov, but “The Eagle” posted a video of Diaz getting out of dodge when chairs were being thrown at him.

Do you want to see Nate Diaz back inside the Octagon, or are you over it?