Nate Diaz Weighs In On Conor McGregor’s UFC 246 Win

Nate Diaz believes Conor McGregor didn’t have much of a challenge in front of him at UFC 246.

McGregor returned to action for the first time in over a year on Jan. 18. He went one-on-one with Donald Cerrone. The “Notorious” one only needed 40 seconds to dispatch of “Cowboy” via TKO. The shoulder strikes, followed by a head kick and ground-and-pound sealed the deal.

Nate Diaz Dismisses Conor McGregor’s Performance

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi was able to catch up with Diaz during the Bellator 238 event. Diaz told Raimondi that he’s surveying the field before he decides what’s his next move.

“I want to watch what happens in the next few months,” Diaz said backstage at Bellator 238 on Saturday after cornering his protégé Chris Avila at The Forum.

As far as McGregor’s UFC 246 performance is concerned, Diaz wasn’t so complimentary.

“Cowboy doesn’t care about winning and losing, so [McGregor] didn’t have a very hard fight on his hands,” Diaz said.

The Stockton native went on to say that his return to the Octagon has to be under ideal circumstances.

“When the time is right,” Diaz said.

Diaz is coming off a third-round TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal back in Nov. 2019. The bout was contested for the one-time-only BMF championship. Diaz vs. Masvidal headlined UFC 244 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

What do you think will be next for Nate Diaz when he decides to get back to action?