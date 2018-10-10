Nate Diaz Will Not Face Replacement Opponent at UFC 230

Nate Diaz will not be facing a replacement opponent at UFC 230 after Dustin Poirier suffered an injury that forced him off the card on Tuesday

Nate Diaz is done with UFC 230.

Hours after the news broke that Dustin Poirier was forced out of his fight against Diaz on the Nov. 3 card taking place at Madison Square Garden in New York, it appears the former lightweight title contender will not accept a short notice bout against a new opponent.

UFC president Dana White confirmed to the L.A. Times that Diaz will no longer compete at UFC 230 with Poirier injured.

Sources close to the situation had previously confirmed that the Diaz vs. Poirier bout was in jeopardy regardless of the injury that ultimately doomed the fight. While details are sketchy, it appears there was a conflict between Diaz and the UFC that already raised questions about whether or not he would compete on Nov. 3.

Diaz has been rather vocal over the past couple of weeks in his attempts to change his fight against Poirier to a 165-pound contest with hopes that they could headline the card in New York.

Rather than introduce a new weight class, the UFC first attempted to make a fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Sijara Eubanks for the vacant women’s flyweight title. Then on Tuesday, the UFC officially announced a heavyweight title fight headliner with champion Daniel Cormier taking on Derrick Lewis.

Poirier then dropped off the card due to a hip injury that had plagued him throughout his camp and Diaz has ultimately decided to drop out of UFC 230 as well.

The Nov. 3 event has been plagued by main event problems ever since it was first announced with numerous fights rumored for the show but nothing was ever confirmed until just recently.

Now that a main event has been announced, UFC 230 is without a co-main event as Poirier and Diaz are off the card.

The UFC has yet to name a new fight that will serve as the co-headliner to Cormier vs. Lewis.