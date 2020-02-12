Nate Diaz’s Camp Exploring Legal Action Against Miami Herald

Nate Diaz could be pursuing legal action against the Miami Herald.

The Miami Herald published a story claiming that Diaz was hospitalized following a brawl with police in Miami. The report noted that this was during a domestic violence arrest. The Miami Herald corrected the error in an update:

“In an initial version of this story, the Miami Herald incorrectly reported that mixed martial arts superstar Nate Diaz had been arrested in a domestic-violence case. The Herald apologizes for the error.”

Nate Diaz’s Camp Not Happy With Miami Herald

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani released the following statement from Diaz’s representative, Zach Rosenfield.

Regarding the Nate Diaz Miami Herald story that just came out. This is from Diaz’s representative Zach Rosenfield:



“This story is absolutely not accurate. Nate has been home from the Super Bowl for over a week. This is not him. This is story is completely wrong.” /cont’d — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 12, 2020

“Nate has been in Stockton since the Tuesday after the Super Bowl and at no point did he have any interactions with Miami law enforcement. Zero issues whatsoever. And he has never been attached to anything close to domestic violence in his life.” — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 12, 2020

More from Diaz’s rep:



The story printed by the Miami Herald is 100% false, inaccurate, baseless, irresponsible and utter nonsense. Miami Herald has since pulled down the story. We demand an apology and have already have begun exploring legal action. https://t.co/yx8LLNfK26 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 12, 2020

Diaz was last seen in action back in Nov. 2019. He fell short in his bid to capture the one-time-only BMF Championship. The Stockton native was stopped by Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 244.

Since his return to the Octagon, Diaz has gone 1-1. Before his Aug. 2019 showdown with Anthony Pettis, the Stockton native hadn’t been seen since Aug. 2016. Diaz won his bout over Pettis via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC 241.

