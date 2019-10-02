NBA Legend Paul Pierce On Conor McGregor: ‘He’s Going To Have To Change Some Things’

Ten-time NBA all-star and 2008 NBA Finals MVP, Paul Pierce, has weighed in on Conor McGregor’s antics outside the Octagon.

Submission Radio was able to catch up with former Boston Celtics small forward, Pierce. The 1998 10th overall pick is in Australia where he was able to shoot the breeze with UFC 243 fighters such as Israel Adesanya.

Paul Pierce Has Advice For Conor McGregor

During his talk with Submission Radio, Pierce had some advice for McGregor on handling fame and fortune in the public eye (via Bloody Elbow).

“The thing about being on top is that you have so many people pulling on you. You got so many eyes watching you,” Pierce told Submission Radio. “So the person you were years before, before you became the megastar, you have to adapt to being a superstar, understand that people are going to try and pull you down. So, you have to be smart, be smart in what you do, how you say, how you act in the public eye. Because now you’re looked upon as a champion, as a person who rose to the top while other people are trying to pull you down. So, you have to change your ways, in so many ways, if you want to stay on top.

“Now if you don’t do that, as we saw, he fell from the top of the mountain. Can he get back there? Absolutely. But he’s going to have to change some things.”

More recently, McGregor has been under fire for an incident involving a bar patron back in April. Video surfaced of McGregor striking an older man inside an Irish pub. Even fellow fighters such as Justin Gaethje have expressed their dismay over McGregor’s actions.