Neal Issues Statement About Obstacles During & Before Thompson Fight

Geoff Neal has issued a statement about what he had to endure in both the lead-up and the course of his UFC Vegas 17 main event against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

In the UFC Vegas 17 main event, Stephen Thompson defeated Geoff Neal in a shutout unanimous decision win, snapping Neal’s undefeated UFC run. This loss to Wonderboy is the first setback for Neal’s career, but there we other setbacks outside of the Octagon prior to the fight according to Neal, so the fact that he was even able to make the walk last night serves as a moral victory for him.

“I want to take the time to thank all my supporters and friends,” Neal wrote in a statement published on Instagram. “I haven’t replied to everyone but just know I love y’all! Not the outcome I wanted but I had fun nonetheless. So much adversity leading up to this fight.. sepsis, congestive heart failure, 3 of my corners testing positive for covid, with one of them being the general @sayifsaud, but I still made that walk and fought that fight.”

Geoff Neal also had to deal with an enormous amount of adversity during the fight itself. Stephen Thompson put on a masterclass performance while outstriking Neal in all five rounds, but for four of those five rounds, Neal claims that he was dealing with an eye injury but was sure to establish that he was not making any excuses.

“Couldn’t see out of my right eye for 4 rounds and still managed to hang in there with a guy whose been kicking ass since I was like 9yrs old lol,” the statement continued. “I don’t know about y’all but I’m proud of me! Shoutout to my teammates and coaches who did everything to get me ready for this moment. And big shout out to @wonderboymma. True definition of a martial artist.

“P.S this is not an excuse @wonderboymma is good af lol”

Heading into the bout, Geoff Neal was ranked #11 in the welterweight division. At 30 years old, he will have many more opportunities after this setback to crack the top 10 if he lives up to his potential.

What are your thoughts on Geoff Neal’s statement and future in the welterweight division?