Sunday, August 30, 2020

Neil Magny Out Grapples Robbie Lawler at UFC on ESPN+ 33

By Andrew Ravens

Robbie Lawler vs. Neil Magny wasn’t exactly what fans had thought when this fight got announced. 

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout on Saturday night (August 29, 2020) at the UFC On ESPN+ 33 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

This was a grappling and wrestling affair with both fighters trying to score takedowns then keep their opponent down. It was Magny trying to get submissions, but that’s hard to do against such a legend that Lawler is. 

Magny really controlled the fight with the majority of fans thinking he won all three rounds. Lawler had a better showing in the third round, but Magny stole the show with his performance. Magny nabbed the decision win. 

Lawler hadn’t been seen since last August when he got beat by Colby Covington by decision at the UFC Newark event from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Before that, he lost to Ben Askren at the UFC 235 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was controversial, to say the least. In the first round, Askren locked in a bulldog choke and the referee stepped in as he thinks he had Lawler out but Lawler claimed to be awake and was.  

Magny, a long-standing UFC veteran, had a two-fight winning streak going on including a decision win over Carlos Condit and KO win over Craig White. He got KO’d by Santiago Ponzinibbio in the main event of the UFC Argentina event from the Estadio Luna Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina back in 2018. He rebounded with a win over Jingliang Li at UFC 248 by decision and then a decision win over Anthony Martin by decision at UFC 250. 

UFC On ESPN+ 33 Results: Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic, Robbie Lawler vs. Neil Magny

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 33.

