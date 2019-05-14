Neil Magny Out Of Fight vs. Vicente Luque; UFC Searching For Replacement

Vicente Luque was set for a step-up in competition as he was taking on 13th ranked welterweight, Neil Magny in the co-main event of UFC Rochester. However, that will not be the case as MMAJunkie is reporting Magny is out of the fight due to undisclosed reasons.

Although the fight is on Saturday, according to the report, the UFC is actively searching for a replacement to fight Luque.

The 27-year-old is coming off of a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender when he knocked out Bryan Barberena with six seconds left. The win extended his winning streak to four with wins over Jalin Turner, Niko Price and Chad Laprise.

Magny, meanwhile, was looking to get back into the win column after losing to Santiago Ponzinibbio back in November. The loss snapped his two-fight winning streak.

With Magny being out UFC Rochester now looks like:

Main Card

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kevin Lee

Vicente Luque vs. opponent TBA

Ian Heinisch vs. Antonio Carlos Junior

Megan Anderson vs. Felicia Spencer

Nik Lentz vs. Charles Oliveira

Austin Hubbard vs. Davi Ramos

Prelims