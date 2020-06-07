Neil Magny Outlasts Anthony Martin At UFC 250

Neil Magny vs Anthony Martin continued the action at UFC 250.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout on Saturday night (June 6, 2020) at the UFC 250 pay-per-view event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX. This one went the distance as Martin was looking to clinch while Magny was looking to throw punches.

That was the essential story of the fight. As it went on, Magny started to hunt down Martin and have him back peddle. Once the third round came around, Magny was the one looking to clinch as a way to tire out his opponent. The judges gave the unanimous decision win to Magny.

Magny, a long-standing UFC veteran, had a two-fight winning streak going on including a decision win over Carlos Condit and KO win over Craig White. He got KO’d by Santiago Ponzinibbio in the main event of the UFC Argentina event from the Estadio Luna Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina back in 2018. He rebounded with a win over Jingliang Li at UFC 248 by decision.

Martin has looked impressive as of late as he ripped off four straight wins. Those victories were over Keita Nakamura, Ryan LaFlare, Jake Matthews, and Sérgio Moraes. That streak stopped when he lost to Demian Maia by decision at the UFC Minneapolis event from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. His previous fight saw him beat Ramazan Emeev in November 2019 by decision.

UFC 250 Results: Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer, Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt

