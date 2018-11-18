Neil Magny Reacts To UFC Argentina KO Loss

Neil Magny spoke to reporters after his loss at UFC Argentina.

Last night (Nov. 17), Magny took on Santiago Ponzinibbio inside the Estadio Mary Teran de Weiss in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Ponzinibbio had his way throughout the fight and gave Magny problems with his jab and leg kicks. In the end, “Gente Boa” knocked out Magny in the fourth round.

Neil Magny Speaks On His Loss

Magny surprisingly appeared at the post-fight press conference despite the knockout. He explained what went wrong (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I think it’s pretty obvious (I’m) beat up. Beat up and disappointed. Obviously it wasn’t my night. … His power was impressive. Whether it was a jab or a cross or a hook, I was still looking up wondering where that punch came from. He has speed in his hands, power in his hands, and precision with his punches. Live by the sword, die by the sword. I’m in there to protect myself at all times. … I think I would be more disappointed in myself if I were to quit or if my coaches were to call it early. I’d rather fight tooth-and-nail until the last possible second and give it all I’ve got.”

The eighth ranked UFC welterweight will see his number drop in the rankings. Ponzinibbio was the 10th ranked 170-pounder and he’ll likely take Magny’s spot or surpass it. MMA News provided live coverage of UFC Argentina. You can peep the homepage for results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

