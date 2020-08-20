Thursday, August 20, 2020

Neil Magny ‘Super Excited’ Fighting Former Teammate Robbie Lawler

By James Lynch

Neil Magny didn’t hesitate to accept a fight against Robbie Lawler after their original opponent Geoff Neal suffered a life-threatening health scare.

“Dude, I was super excited,” Magny told MMANews. “I mean, when Sean Shelby gave me a call or sent the message over, it was a no brainer for me. Like there wasn’t even a point where I have to call coaches and get clarity, like that was just an automatic ‘Yes’. To be able to fight a former world champion, a guy who’s most of the division fear, this is the kind of fight that gets me excited.”

Magny (23-7) heads into this matchup off back-to-back victories, most recently defeating Anthony Rocco Martin by decision at UFC 250 in June. Both Lawler and Magny trainined together in the past, so there is plenty of respect ahead of this August 29 matchup.

“I feel like I match up against (Lawler) pretty well,” Magny said. “I mean he’s a guy I used to train with when I started in MMA. So seeing how his career has progressed over the last 10-years and how my career progressed the last 10-years, I feel like we match up well. Robbie Lawler actually owned a gym that I trained at in college. Him and Matt Hughes purchased the H.I.T Squad when I (started).”

While he was only 19-years old at the time, Magny vividly remembers what the training was like back then and said it lead him on the path of becoming a full-time fighter.

“I mean, the training back then was tough,” Magny explained. “A 19-year-old kid getting to spar a guy like Robbie Lawler. It was a real eye-opener for me. Those are the sessions where it really made me question whether or not this is what I wanted to do for a living or not. Passing that test against Robbie Lawler back in the day gave me the confidence like ‘You know what? I’m ready to fight for the UFC. I’m ready to make this my career ready go all in for it.’ So I’m actually grateful for that experience that I had back in the day.”

UFC Fight Night takes place on Aug. 29 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith faces Aleksander Rakic in the main event. 

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Boxing

Roy Jones Jr. Threatens To Pull Out Of Mike Tyson Boxing Match

Roy Jones Jr. finds the delay with his bout against Mike Tyson to be unacceptable. Jones Jr. and Tyson...
Read more
UFC

Jon Jones Officially Declares UFC Heavyweight Status

Jon Jones has officially announced his entrance into the UFC’s heavyweight division. After being the most dominant champion in...
Read more
UFC

Anthony Johnson Explains Decision Behind UFC Return

Anthony "Rumble" Johnson is all geared up to make his return to the UFC after three years away. Johnson...
Read more
UFC

Dana White Warns Roster Cuts Could Be Coming

Dana White addressed the possibility of cuts being made to the UFC roster when speaking with reporters following his Tuesday Night Contender...
Read more
MMA

Ben Askren Thinks Sean O’Malley ‘Needs To Grow Up’

Ben Askren doesn't exactly think that Sean O'Malley went out on his shield at UFC 252. O'Malley shared the...
Read more

Latest MMA News

Interviews

Neil Magny ‘Super Excited’ Fighting Former Teammate Robbie Lawler

Neil Magny didn't hesitate to accept a fight against Robbie Lawler after their original opponent Geoff Neal suffered a life-threatening health scare....
Read more
UFC

Pedro Munhoz Plans To Make A ‘Statement’ Against Frankie Edgar, Be Next In Line For Title Shot

Pedro Munhoz is excited to share the Octagon with Frankie Edgar. In the main event of UFC Vegas 7,...
Read more
Bellator

Bellator 244 Weigh-in Results: Ryan Bader Makes 205, Title Fight Set

The Bellator 244 weigh-in results are in. On August 21, Bellator 244 will take place inside an empty Mohegan...
Read more
MMA

Rafael dos Anjos Returns to Lightweight Against Islam Makhachev

Rafael dos Anjos is returning to the division where he once held UFC gold when he takes on #12-ranked lightweight Islam Makhachev...
Read more
MMA

Carlos Condit Makes Octagon Return Oct. 3 Against Court McGee

Former UFC interim champion Carlos Condit will make his Octagon return on October 3 when he faces fellow veteran Court McGee at...
Read more
UFC

Jon Jones Officially Declares UFC Heavyweight Status

Jon Jones has officially announced his entrance into the UFC’s heavyweight division. After being the most dominant champion in...
Read more
Bellator

Cat Zingano Receives Opponent For Bellator Debut

Former UFC women's bantamweight title challenger Cat Zingano has received an opponent for her Bellator MMA debut. Zingano signed...
Read more
UFC

Anthony Johnson Explains Decision Behind UFC Return

Anthony "Rumble" Johnson is all geared up to make his return to the UFC after three years away. Johnson...
Read more
UFC

Brian Ortega vs. Korean Zombie Headlines October 17 UFC Event

Brian Ortega and "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung have once again been rescheduled to fight. Now, per ESPN,...
Read more
Interviews

Spencer Aiming For Early 2021 Return, Wants Nunes-Anderson Next

Felicia Spencer isn't in a rush to get back in the Octagon following her unanimous decision loss to featherweight champion Amanda Nunes...
Read more
UFC

Dana White Warns Roster Cuts Could Be Coming

Dana White addressed the possibility of cuts being made to the UFC roster when speaking with reporters following his Tuesday Night Contender...
Read more
UFC

Israel Adesanya Still Willing To Fight Jon Jones Despite HW Move

Jon Jones may be moving up to heavyweight, but UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is still willing to jump into the Octagon...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube