Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Neil Magny Volunteers To Replace Edwards & Fight Chimaev Dec. 19

By Clyde Aidoo
Neil Magny
Image Credit: Per Haljestam of USA TODAY Sports

Neil Magny is not giving up on being Khamzat Chimaev’s next opponent.

Before Leon Edwards was finalized as Khamzat Chimaev’s next opponent, Chimaev and the UFC were hitting the pavement hard to find an opponent for the undefeated juggernaut. While they were searching far and wide, Magny was standing directly in front of them volunteering to be selected, only to be ignored and skipped over. Now that Leon Edwards will be unable to compete on December 19 and Magny is still without a next opponent, he is once again reasserting himself front and center in front of Khamzat Chimaev and the UFC brass.

Neil Magny on Twitter: “5 round fight in 2 weeks, wouldn’t be the first for me! Holla at me @ufc” / Twitter

“5 round fight in 2 weeks, wouldn’t be the first for me! Holla at me @ufc,” Magny tweeted.

Dana White himself will be the first to tell you that Neil Magny is not chasing attention when he makes remarks like this. White admitted that Magny was the only fighter to volunteer to fight Chimaev while the search for his next opponent was still active.

Unfortunately for Magny, not only are the UFC planning on rescheduling Edwards/Chimaev for early 2021, but the final bout slot for the card has already been filled with Anthony Pettis now facing unranked Alex Morono in a welterweight scrap. Had Magny known Pettis was interested in fighting at welterweight at this card, perhaps Magny would have volunteered to fight him instead, as that fight would have made sense on many levels, particularly from a ranking standpoint. Pettis is currently ranked at #12, with Magny at #9, and the two veterans have never faced one another before. But as it stands, Magny will continue waiting for his next opponent, and who knows, maybe he will cross paths with Chimaev at some point down the line.

Whom do you think Neil Magny should fight next?

Latest MMA News

Neil Magny Volunteers To Replace Edwards & Fight Chimaev Dec. 19

UFC
Neil Magny is not giving up on being Khamzat Chimaev’s next opponent. Before Leon Edwards was finalized as Khamzat Chimaev’s next opponent, Chimaev and the...
Read more

UFC Rankings Report: Dos Anjos Moves Ahead of Oliveira

UFC
The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC on ESPN: Smith vs. Clark! Check out all the changes below! Men’s Pound for Pound: No Changes...
Read more

Anthony Pettis vs. Alex Morono Added to Dec. 19 Fight Night

UFC
UFC on ESPN: Thompson vs. Neal has added a final fight to its lineup when Anthony Pettis faces Alex Morono on December 19. After Leon...
Read more

Claressa Shields: MMA Treats Women Better Than Boxing Does

MMA
Claressa Shields believes that there is a noticeable difference in how women are treated in MMA versus their treatment in boxing, and this played...
Read more

Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal New Headliner for Dec. 19 Fight Night

UFC
Following the cancellation of the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Leon Edwards main event, the new headliner for the December 19 Fight Night will now be...
Read more

Brandon Moreno Doesn’t Plan On Respecting Figueiredo At UFC 256

UFC
Brandon Moreno believes there is a time and a place for when to show reigning flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo respect. Days after both men emerged...
Read more

BREAKING: Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev Off Dec. 19 Card

UFC
Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev will not be fighting one another on December 19 after all. Earlier in the week, reports came out the Chimaev...
Read more

Dana White Not Interested In Promoting Anderson Silva vs. Roy Jones Jr.

UFC
Dana White doesn't have any interest in promotion an 'old guy' fight between Anderson Silva and Roy Jones Jr. For years now, Silva and Jones...
Read more

Sponsored

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube