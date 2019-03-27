Neil Magny vs. Elizeu Zaleski Co-Main Events UFC Rochester

UFC Rochester has its co-main event and will feature Neil Magny taking on Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in a welterweight scrap. The UFC made the announcement Wednesday afternoon in a pre-sale advertisement graphic on social media. The main event for UFC Rochester will feature Kevin Lee making his welterweight debut against Rafael dos Anjos.

Neil Magny (21-7) is currently ranked #12 in the welterweight division. The UFC veteran has struggled to put a streak together in recent years and has gone 3-3 since August of 2016. Still, Magny’s overall résumé boasts victories over names like Kelvin Gastelum, Johny Hendricks, and Carlos Condit. Most recently, Neil Magny suffered a loss to surging welterweight Santiago Ponzinibbio last November.

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (21-5) is a fast-rising welterweight who, since his initial skid in his UFC debut in April of 2016 has rallied together seven consecutive wins, four of which have come by stoppage, including dos Santos’s most recent victory over Curtis Millender earlier this month at UFC on ESPN+4. During this impressive run, dos Santos has also earned victories over names like Sean Strickland, Max Griffin, and Lyman Good. Zaleski dos Santos currently sits only one spot beneath Magny at #12.

With the co-main event now locked and loaded, the updated UFC Rochester lineup is as follows:

Main Event: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kevin Lee

Co-Main Event: Neil Magny vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Sijara Eubanks vs. Aspen Ladd

Megan Anderson vs. Felicia Spener

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Ian Heinisch

Zak Cummings vs. Trevin Giles

Grant Dawson vs. Mike Trizan

Patrick Cummins vs. Ed Herman

Who do you predict will be victorious at UFC Rochester? Neil Magny or Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos?