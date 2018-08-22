Neil Magny vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio to Headline UFC Fight Night 140

UFC Fight Night 140, which is set to take place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, will feature resident Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Neil Magny in the main event, as reported by Combate.com.

Originally slated to main event UFC Chile against Kamaru Usman, Ponzinibbio will now main event for the first time in his career in his home country of Argentina. In one of the divisions where there is no room for error, Ponzinibbio has performed accordingly, stringing together six consecutive victories in the welterweight division, half which coming by KO/TKO. Most recently, Ponzinibbio has defeated Gunnar Nelson by KO in a Performance of the Night showcase and “Platinum” Mike Perry by unanimous decision at UFC on FOX: Lawler vs. dos Anjos. Now, #10 ranked Ponzinibbio will have his highest ranked opponent to date, #8 Neil Magny in a main event bout.

This will be Neil Magny’s 20th fight in the promotion. Magny was originally reported to face Alex Oliveira at UFC Fight Night 137 in Sao Paulo, but Magny has now reportedly been moved to headline the Buenos Aires event instead. The 21-6 veteran recently defeated Carlos Condit in what was the biggest win of his career. In his last bout, Magny KOed Craig White, who stepped in as a short-notice replacement to face Magny at UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Till.

Magny’s first choice for his next opponent was Kamaru Usman, but Usman expressed disinterest in the bout after claiming to have been rejected by Magny for several months. With Magny’s current winning streak sitting at two, Magny must also be aware of the little room for error in the welterweight division and try to extend his streak while putting an end to the impressive one of Santiago Ponzinibbio.

What do you think of the UFC’s decision to move Neil Magny from his bout against Alex Oliveira to face Santiago Ponzinibbio instead?