Neiman Gracie isn’t sold on Rory MacDonald’s post-fight Bellator 220 speech.

Last night (April 27), MacDonald defended his welterweight gold against Jon Fitch in the final opening round match in the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix. The bout went the distance and was ruled a majority draw by the judges. Since MacDonald remains the 170-pound ruler, he advances in the semifinals to take on Gracie on June 14 in New York City.

Gracie Not Putting Stock In MacDonald’s Revelation

Following his win over Fitch, MacDonald questioned his ability to go for the “kill” in his fights. Speaking to reporters, Gracie said he doesn’t believe that to be the case (via MMAJunkie.com):

“It’s up to him (whether he wants to fight). I think he still wants to hurt people. I saw him trying to hurt Fitch pretty bad tonight. I think it’s bulls*it.”

As far as the Bellator welterweight title fight is concerned, Gracie believes Fitch laid out the blueprint to beating MacDonald:

“Fitch showed how to beat him, I think, and I’m different than Fitch is. If I take someone down I’m not going to stall in someone’s guard. I will go for the finish, and I will get a good position, and I will finish the fight on the floor. That’s the difference.”