Neiman Gracie is Sticking With Bellator

Undefeated Neiman Gracie is looking to take on the top tier welterweights over at Bellator. It was reported this week that Gracie has resigned a long-term contract and he has every intention of continuing his streak at welterweight after his win over Javier Torres at Bellator 198.

MMA Fighting reported earlier this week that Gracie had decided to continue his career at Bellator and he firmly believes that his talent on the ground is unmatched and he is looking to prove it. While Gracie is not one to call out opponents or talk trash, he definitely likes to continue keeping the Gracie name a cause for concern for opponents in the sport of MMA.

Rory MacDonald, Paul Daley, Douglas Lima, and Andrey Koreshkov are some of the names he mentioned he was interested in facing. MacDonald is currently the welterweight champion and he faces Gegard Mousasi in September but in the meantime, he is happy if he gets a fight with anyone close to the top of the division. He believes a win over any of them will earn him a title shot.

“I believe none of them have my level on the ground and that will be the weapon I will use to defeat them when I fight them.”- Neiman Gracie

One thing Bellator has done well under the leadership of president, Scott Coker is successfully meshing the tradition of MMA and its roots while also bringing in new talent. The roots of MMA began with the Gracie’s and the first UFC when Royce Gracie won the tournament at UFC 1. Royce Gracie is often at meet and greets in Bellator events these days and having Neiman continue the family’s tradition in competitive martial arts is something he has been doing well.

Of his eight wins, seven come by way of submission.

Do you think Gracie will get the title shot he wants?