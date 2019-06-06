Neiman Gracie Predicts Submission Win Over Rory MacDonald

Neiman Gracie believes he can finish Rory MacDonald to capture Bellator gold and move on to the finals in the Welterweight World Grand Prix.

Gracie vs. MacDonald will headline Bellator 222 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. MacDonald is the current Bellator welterweight champion, who moved on to the semifinals of the 170-pound tournament after a majority draw against Jon Fitch. MacDonald advanced since he didn’t lose his title.

Neiman Gracie Sees Submission Finish Over Rory MacDonald

Speaking to Bloody Elbow, Gracie predicted a submission win in the championship rounds:

“I see myself winning by submission the fourth round. Maybe a rear-naked choke or maybe a flying armbar.”

Gracie went on to say that he saw some holes in MacDonald’s game during the fight with Fitch:

“I saw a couple. The difference between Jon Fitch and I is if I’m able to get Rory down, the way he did, I’ll go for finishes on the ground. When Fitch gets people on the ground, he likes to hold on and wait for the time to pass.”

Bellator 222 will also feature a light heavyweight tilt between Lyoto Machida and Chael Sonnen. A champion vs. champion rematch is also set for the card. Bellator bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell will look to get revenge on Rizin’s 135-pound king Kyoji Horiguchi. Caldwell’s title will be on the line.

MMA News will be on the scene throughout Bellator 222 fight week. Expect interviews throughout the coming week and join us for live coverage on June 14.