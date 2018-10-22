Nevada Commission Will Address Nurmagomedov-McGregor Brawl During Wednesday Meeting

The Nevada Athletic Commission is poised to address temporary suspensions and withholding the purse of Khabib Nurmagomedov after the brawl that unfolded at UFC 229

The Nevada Athletic Commission will take the first steps towards any potential punishment being handed down to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor for their roles in a post fight brawl after UFC 229 in Las Vegas.

The entire ordeal started just seconds after Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor to retain his lightweight championship. Following the end of the fight, Nurmagomedov leapt over the cage to go after McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis, who was reportedly shouting at him while working the corner during the fight.

McGregor was then drawn into the melee after he jumped on top of the cage and ended up brawling with three of Nurmagomedov’s teammates before security intervened.

On Wednesday, Oct. 24, the Nevada Commission is scheduled to address the brawl with three items on their agenda.

The commission will decide whether or not to issue temporary suspensions against Nurmagomedov and McGregor for their roles in the altercation. A temporary suspension would essentially keep either fighter from competing until a full disciplinary hearing could be scheduled.

The third item will be the commission deciding what to do with Nurmagomedov’s $2 million purse that was withheld after the fight. The commission kept Nurmagomedov’s paycheck after he initiated the brawl while McGregor was given his $3 million check after the fight was finished.

It’s likely the commission will decide whether to continue withholding Nurmagomedov’s paycheck or return the money to him pending a full hearing on the incident.

It’s possible Nurmagomedov and McGregor will face suspensions or hefty fines for their part in the brawl.

That final decision won’t be made until a later date when a full disciplinary hearing is scheduled but the first steps towards that happening will start with the commission meeting on Wednesday in Las Vegas.