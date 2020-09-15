Tuesday, September 15, 2020

New Details Surface In Conor McGregor Sexual Assault Case

By Ian Carey
Conor McGregor
Image Credit: Phillip Massey/Getty Images

New details have become available in the story involving sexual assault allegations against Conor McGregor. According to a report from France 3 Corse, Conor is alleged to have exposed his private parts to a young woman at a bar.

“According to a witness who spoke with the complainant that same evening and whom we were able to question, McGregor, accompanied by his bodyguards, allegedly exhibited his private parts to the young woman without her consent as she made her way into the bar toilets.”

McGregor was on the island of Corsica for a charity bike ride. He has not been charged but a criminal case is still open. The alleged incident took place on September 6th.

Following news breaking of the allegations against Conor, his manager, Audie Attar, released the following statement:

“I am irate and putting out a warning loud and clear: Conor McGregor is not and will not be a target for those seeking to score a headline or a payday.”

Dana White was also quoted on his thoughts regarding the latest news concerning Conor.

“Whether you’re retired or not retired you can get yourself into trouble,” White told media. “I don’t know enough about the Conor situation, I don’t know about it, I know what you’ve read. I’ve read the same things. Conor is retired, I haven’t talked to him. I’m sure he doesn’t need my help or advice, but if he did he can call.”

