New Fights Announced for Undercard of Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 Event

The undercard for the upcoming event that will be headlined by Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 is slowly but surely coming along under Golden Boy Promotions that is spearheaded by Oscar De Loya.

There will be a six bout main card that will air on pay-per-view and then the main event. Several new fights have been announced for this portion of the card.

Those fights are 160-pound catchweight bout between Gleison Tibau and Efrain Escudero, UFC veteran Jay Silva vs. Oscar Cota in a heavyweight bout, and Walel Watson vs. Dana White’s Contender Series alum Ricardo Palacios

The two MMA Legends are slated to meet for a third fight at an event that goes down on November 24, 2018, inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. This show will air live on pay-per-view. More fights for the main and undercard of this show will be announced in the coming weeks.

PPV Main Card

Kenneth Berg vs. Jorge Gonzalez

Gleison Tibau vs. Efrain Escudero

Walel Watson vs. Ricardo Palacios

Deron Winn vs. Tom Lawlor

Jay Silva vs. Oscar Cota

Swing Bouts

Albert Morales vs. Cleber Luciano

Jose Huerta vs. Fernie Garcia

Kendall Grove vs. Andre Walker

Dave Terrel vs. Johnny Cisneros

Craig Wilkerson vs. Joshua Jones

Weston Wilson vs. Mike Segura

Amateur MMA Bouts

Isaiah Culpepper vs. Djavan Coleman

Joshua Kim vs. Geoffrey Thomas

Jonathan Kim vs. Mauro Gutierrez

Tyler Schafer vs. Maria Favela

Julianna Miller vs. Diana Mendoza