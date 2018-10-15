New Fights Announced for Undercard of Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 Event

The undercard for the upcoming event that will be headlined by Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 is slowly but surely coming along under Golden Boy Promotions that is spearheaded by Oscar De Loya.
There will be a six bout main card that will air on pay-per-view and then the main event. Several new fights have been announced for this portion of the card.
Those fights are 160-pound catchweight bout between Gleison Tibau and Efrain Escudero, UFC veteran Jay Silva vs. Oscar Cota in a heavyweight bout, and Walel Watson vs. Dana White’s Contender Series alum Ricardo Palacios
The two MMA Legends are slated to meet for a third fight at an event that goes down on November 24, 2018, inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. This show will air live on pay-per-view. More fights for the main and undercard of this show will be announced in the coming weeks.
PPV Main Card
Kenneth Berg vs. Jorge Gonzalez
Gleison Tibau vs. Efrain Escudero
Walel Watson vs. Ricardo Palacios
Deron Winn vs. Tom Lawlor
Jay Silva vs. Oscar Cota
Swing Bouts
Albert Morales vs. Cleber Luciano
Jose Huerta vs. Fernie Garcia
Kendall Grove vs. Andre Walker
Dave Terrel vs. Johnny Cisneros
Craig Wilkerson vs. Joshua Jones
Weston Wilson vs. Mike Segura
Amateur MMA Bouts
Isaiah Culpepper vs. Djavan Coleman
Joshua Kim vs. Geoffrey Thomas
Jonathan Kim vs. Mauro Gutierrez
Tyler Schafer vs. Maria Favela
Julianna Miller vs. Diana Mendoza