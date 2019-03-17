New Footage Released Of Masvidal-Edwards Brawl At UFC London

New footage has been released from the brawl between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards backstage at UFC London.

Masvidal was being interviewed by Laura Sanko following his brutal knockout victory over Darren Till. Edwards said something while “Gamebred” was answering a question. “Rocky” had some more banter, which caused Masvidal to walk over to him. As soon as the two were close, Masvidal fired off a series of punches.

Jorge Masvidal Cuts Leon Edwards In Brawl

ESPN has posted new footage of the incident and it shows that Edwards suffered a cut in the melee. Members of “Rocky’s” team were visibly upset at what had transpired. Edwards appeared to be more stunned that Masvidal actually hit him.

Paradigm Sports Management, Edwards’ management team, said the following to Damon Martin:

Statement from Leon Edwards' management team at @ParadigmSM "Leon is fine. We will cooperate with the UFC as they investigate the matter" #UFCLondon — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) March 17, 2019

UFC president Dana White said that the promotion has to do a better job of making sure those type of incidents don’t happen going forward. There is no word on whether or not Masvidal will receive any sanctions. Masvidal earned $100,000 in bonuses, nabbing “Fight of the Night” and “Performance of the Night.”

