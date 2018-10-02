WATCH: New UFC 229 McGregor vs. Khabib Promo

The UFC continues to dish out promos for this weekend’s (Sat. October 6, 2018) UFC 229 pay-per-view (PPV). Conor McGregor will return to challenge for the lightweight title. He will attempt to become the first man to defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

McGregor has reportedly been reluctant to do a ton of media to promote the fight. In his place, the UFC has been dishing out a ton of promotional material for the contest. Today, they’ve done it yet again. UFC Europe’s Instagram page released a cool new promo for McGregor vs. Khabib. Check it out here below:

There are some big personal issues between McGregor and Khabib. After Khabib intimidated McGregor’s friend and training partner, Artem Lobov, before UFC 223, McGregor flew over to New York from Ireland. He threw a dolly through a window of a bus that Khabib was on with an entourage of friends. McGregor was subsequently arrested and recently agreed to a plea deal.

McGregor and Khabib will finally get to settle their differences inside the Octagon this weekend.

What do you make of the new promo?