New UFC Title Design Revealed (Photos)

The UFC has finally unveiled their new championship belt design. A new design for the UFC championship belts has been teased for quite some time now. Initially, it was expected that the new design would be debuted at UFC 232 last month. Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson met inside the cage for the vacant 205-pound championship. However, due to the controversy surrounding the event, the UFC opted to hold off.

Now, the new belt will be unveiled this weekend (Sat. January 19, 2019). The winner of Henry Cejudo vs. TJ Dillashaw for the flyweight championship will be the first to wear the new belt. However, with only a few hours to go before UFC on ESPN+ 1, the UFC has revealed the new title design via Twitter. Check out the UFC’s big reveal here:

This one's for Legacy. The NEW UFC Legacy Championship Belt will debut Saturday night! #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/cZwuwkT3qz — UFC (@ufc) January 18, 2019

There seems to be some special meaning behind the new design, as ESPN’s Chamatkar Sandhu points out on Twitter:

Here's the meaning behind the new UFC legacy championship belt. pic.twitter.com/tA9AI6FPmh — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) January 18, 2019

What are your thoughts on the UFC’s new title design?