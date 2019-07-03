New Women’s Featherweight Champion to be Crowned in Invicta FC 36 Headliner

Invicta Fighting Championship has announced its next event as well as the fight card to go along with it. The main event for the upcoming Invicta FC 36 show has been set.

Pam “Bam” Sorenson (7-3) and “The Striking Viking” Kaitlin Young (10-9-1) will battle it out in the main event to crown a new women’s featherweight champion.

The reason for the title being vacant is due to Felicia Spencer signing with the UFC earlier this year and having to vacate it. This allows Sorenson to have the chance to reclaim the gold after she lost it to Spencer in November. She holds notable wins over Nicco Montano and Jessica-Rose Clark.

On the flip side, Young has fought some of the best fighters in MMA history that includes Gina Carano, Julie Kedzie, Leslie Smith, Liz Carmouche, and Lauren Murphy. After four years away from the sport, she returned in impressive fashion as she defeated Japanese star Reina Miura via decision under the Rizin banner last August. Since then in her Invicta FC return, she has finished Sarah Patterson and Faith McMah.

Former strawweight title challenger Janaisa Morandin (10-2) looks to welcome veteran Emily Ducote (7-5) to the promotion in the co-main event.

Invicta FC 36 is set to take place at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas, on August 9. All bouts will air on UFC’s official streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets for Invicta FC 36 are on sale now through Eventbrite. Here’s the updated card:

Invicta FC 36 Card

Featherweight Title: Pam Sorenson vs. Kaitlin Young

Strawweight: Janaisa Morandin vs. Emily Ducote

Atomweight: Jéssica Delboni vs. Lindsey VanZandt

Strawweight: Kailin Curran vs. TBA

Flyweight: Stephanie Geltmacher vs. Victoria Leonardo

Atomweight: Alyse Anderson vs. Anastasia Nikolakakos

Flyweight: Chantel Coates vs. Caitlin Sammons

Bantamweight: Erin Harpe vs. Auttumn Norton

Bantamweight: Megan Cawley vs. Julia Ottolino