Newly Signed Bellator Fighter Liz Carmouche Happy To Move On From UFC’s ‘PR Nightmare’

Liz Carmouche is glad that she can put the circumstances surrounding her UFC release behind her.

Carmouche wasn’t surprised to be given her walking papers from the UFC despite coming off a flyweight title fight. What did throw “Girl-Rilla” off was the way in which she was notified of her release. Carmouche was brought out as a guest fighter for UFC Washington. A lack of communication on the UFC’s part caused this as the matchmakers had already decided to cut ties with Carmouche. She wasn’t told about her release until she did some promotional work in Washington.

Liz Carmouche Puts End Of UFC Run To Rest

On Friday night (Dec. 20), Bellator announced the signing of Carmouche. Speaking to reporters during a scrum, Carmouche said that she’s glad that ultimately 2019 will end on a high note for her (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I had this feeling inside, so I let my management know, ‘Hey, can we start reaching feelers out? I just have a sneaking suspicion.’ So we were kind of set there. I thought, ‘OK, this would happen after (Washington D.C.), maybe them bringing me out to D.C. (for promotional work), I was wrong, and it’s not going to happen that way.’ So I was definitely surprised, but what their PR nightmare happened to be, it was a blessing for me.

“And to come here (in Hawaii), come out and support the troops – and they also support my training partner, Ilima-lei (Macfarlane) – and just come out and bring my family to Hawaii and have a good time and close out the year on a good note, it was just even better.”