‘A Serious Mistake’ – Tim Kennedy Admits To Falsifying Bronze Star With Valor

Former UFC fighter Tim Kennedy, often regarded as one of the most decorated fighters with military experience, has admitted that he never actually received a Bronze Star with Valor.

“I want to take full and unequivocal responsibility for a serious mistake,” Kennedy posted to social media. “Over the years, I made public statements and gave interviews in which I unintentionally misstated aspects of my military service. Most notably, I implied directly or indirectly that I had been awarded the Bronze Star with Valor. That is not true, and there is no excuse for it. I never received that honor, and I deeply regret ever suggesting otherwise.”

Tim Kennedy Releases Apology After Admitting To Never Receiving Bronze Medal With Valor

A Bronze Star Medal is awarded for heroic efforts in a combat zone. A Bronze Star with Valor, with a “V” device for distinction, is awarded for specifically “participation in acts of heroism involving conflict with an armed enemy,” according to the U.S. Army.

Accusations against Kennedy’s accomplishments began about seven months ago, when the Antihero Podcast produced an episode claiming that Kennedy’s memoir, Scars and Stripes, was “a book of lies.” They would produce a part two episode about a month later.

In response, Kennedy made a since-deleted social media post (part of which can be found on MMA Mania) in January where he claimed others mis-listed his credentials, and that he never claimed that he received a Bronze Star with Valor.

However, on June 27, a YouTube channel called Valhalla VFT, hosted by retired Green Beret Nathan Cornacchia, uploaded a video that includes a snippet from a 2017 interview Kennedy did where he claimed to have received such a distinction.

“I was young when I stepped into the public eye, and while I wasn’t prepared for the scrutiny or pressure that came with it, that doesn’t absolve me,” Kennedy said in his apology statement. “I should have known better. Integrity is not situational, and I failed to uphold the standards I claimed to represent. To the military and veteran community, especially those who’ve served in combat or lost people they love. I am deeply sorry. I know I’ve let many of you down. You had every right to expect more from me, and I didn’t live up to that.”

Kennedy promised that his apology would just be the beginning in terms of how he makes amends.

“I am committed to rebuilding trust through honest reflection, visible accountability, and ongoing service to the community I misrepresented myself to,” he said. “I will no longer speak about my service in a way that elevates me beyond what I actually did. From now on, my words will be guided by truth, humility, and respect. I understand that words alone don’t heal disappointment or restore trust. Only time and action will.

“Thank you to those who have held me accountable. I will do my best to honor that accountability from this point forward.”