Airtox Dominance FC Aims to Build the Champions League of MMA

Airtox Dominance FC is positioning itself as a leading force in European mixed martial arts, with ambitions to build what it calls the “Champions League of MMA.” Founded by Olympic medalist and former UFC fighter Mark Madsen, the promotion’s stated goal is to raise the standard for MMA events in Europe, both in terms of production quality and athlete opportunity.

Madsen has described significant investments in infrastructure and event presentation, aiming to match the scale and professionalism of established international promotions. Central to this vision is a focus on accessibility and empowerment for fighters.

Airtox Dominance FC is developing a digital platform, described by Madsen as a “Tinder for MMA,” that will allow fighters and managers to log in, view available matchups, and accept or decline proposed bouts. If two parties accept a match, the fight is booked directly through the system. This approach is intended to streamline matchmaking, reduce administrative barriers, and give athletes more direct control over their careers.

Madsen has also committed to responding to all fighter and manager inquiries within 24 hours, a policy he says is informed by his own experiences as a competitor navigating the fight business. He explained:

“Our 24-hour communication commitment will officially go into effect as soon as we launch our new platform. That’s one of the key foundational elements of the system – it’s built with an integrated communication layer that ensures fast, clear, and consistent responses across the board.”

The promotion’s event schedule reflects its ambition. Airtox Dominance FC is holding multiple large-scale shows annually, including events at K.B. Hallen in Copenhagen, a venue known for hosting major sports and entertainment acts. The organization has also launched the Airtox Dominance FC Academy, which will serve as a development hub for emerging talent and host the Airtox Fear Nothing Tournament.

This tournament, open to amateur fighters in the lightweight division, offers a 50,000 Danish kroner prize and is being promoted as the largest amateur MMA tournament in the Nordic region. The tournament’s format and international broadcast reach are designed to give up-and-coming fighters a significant platform.

The promotion has also entered into exclusive broadcast deals, such as with Pluto TV in Scandinavia and Swerve Combat in North America, expanding its reach to a broad international audience. These partnerships are part of a broader strategy to elevate the profile of European MMA.

Madsen’s stated vision is to create a professional, athlete-focused organization that can compete with the best in the world.