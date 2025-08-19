Anthony Joshua Vs. Jake Paul is Happening, Francis Ngannou Explains “People want to see it.”

A crossover boxing bout between former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and YouTube sensation turned professional boxer Jake Paul is moving closer to reality, amid serious negotiations, as recent remarks from former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou suggest.

Anthony Joshua Vs. Jake Paul

PFL world champion, and veteran boxer, Ngannou recently stated, in an interview with Ariel Helwani: “Regarding the Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul fight, serious talks have happened. It seems crazy, but people want to see it.” This statement adds fuel to the growing buzz surrounding the potential fight.

Anthony Joshua, age 35, has a professional record of 28 wins and 4 losses, with 25 of those wins coming by knockout. Known for his Olympic gold medal from 2012 and his reign as a heavyweight champion, Joshua remains a top contender in boxing. His recent campaigns include a March 2024 second-round knockout win over Francis Ngannou and a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September 2024.

Despite recent setbacks, Joshua retains high rankings globally in the heavyweight division, including No. 3 in the WBC and No. 5 in both The Ring and the IBF rankings. He does not currently have a scheduled fight but has been linked to potential opponents such as Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, and Andy Ruiz Jr.

Jake Paul, on the other hand, has carved out a unique niche in boxing since crossing over from his career as an influencer. As of mid-2025, Paul has fought 12 professional boxing matches, winning 11 and losing just once. Seven of his victories came by knockout. He has defeated a blend of retired MMA fighters and professional boxers and recently scored points victories against notable names like Mike Tyson in November 2024 and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in June 2025. Paul’s self-promotion and ability to draw large viewing numbers have made him one of the most commercially viable, albeit controversial, figures in combat sports.

Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has also publicly commented on the fight’s potential, describing it as a “very real” possibility with about a 50/50 chance of happening. Hearn highlighted ongoing positive discussions with Jake Paul’s team, with both camps reportedly aware of the crossover appeal the fight would generate. Hearn believes Paul is confident in his chances to be competitive or even win. Given Joshua’s status as a former world champion and Paul’s rising profile, the fight carries significant financial and promotional promise.

Ngannou, who himself recently fought Joshua and brought attention to the power each fighter possesses, shows the public’s fascination with the prospective bout. Though the fight may seem unexpected to some due to their very different backgrounds, Ngannou’s observes that “people want to see it.”