“Beating Up On Italian Kids To Try And Relive His Old Glory” – Paulo Costa, Ben Askren, Cris Cyborg, & Fans React To Release Of New Conor McGregor Sparring Footage

Conor McGregor has been doing a lot of talking over the last couple of months about a potential comeback to fighting, and it appears he might be showing it through new sparring footage that has come out.
McGregor recently posted a series of videos to social media, showing him training with fighters in a gym in Italy.
McGregor helped lead the class through a variety of exercises, working on his striking and grappling alongside the other trainees. He seemed to go hard as he could do, too, with one particular video showing McGregor wailing on one young man with his back to the wall.
The videos brought mixed reactions in the MMA community on social media. Some feel it shows McGregor is serious about a comeback and that it was a great experience for the young men. Others, however, question what McGregor accomplishes by beating up on lesser, inexperienced fighters — and question what the fighters are really getting out of it.
Conor McGregor Releases New Sparring Footage On Social Media
Since July, McGregor has teased a comeback to the Octagon in order to compete on the UFC White House card. McGregor’s last fight came at UFC 264, losing his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier.
McGregor, who also has been facing allegations of sexual assault, including a Dublin jury finding him liable for the sexual assault of Nikita Hand in December 2018, has also been teased to compete in BKFC. McGregor has been a part-owner of BKFC since April 2024.