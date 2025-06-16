Belal Muhammad reiterates desire to fight Kamaru Usman after UFC 315 defeat

UFC star Belal Muhammad has reiterated his interest in battling Kamaru Usman following the latter’s triumph over Joaquin Buckley.

As we know, Belal Muhammad is a former UFC welterweight champion. Someone else who holds that honor is none other than Kamaru Usman. Last Saturday night, Usman was able to defeat Joaquin Buckley in what proved to be a pretty dominant performance – outside of the fifth round. While ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has his eyes firmly set on a title shot, the promotion may have other plans.

One option is for him to battle Belal Muhammad, who he has gone back and forth with on multiple occasions. Belal is coming off the back of a title defeat of his own against Jack Della Maddalena, and he’s ready to prove that he still has what it takes to hang with the big boys.

In a recent video on his channel, Belal Muhammad had the following to say about the potential showdown.

Belal Muhammad still wants Kamaru Usman fight

“What I see, what I want, I wanted him to get on the mic and call me out,” Muhammad said. “I think that’s the next one that makes sense. That’s the only fight that makes sense. If you’re talking about the division, we have history. We’ve been going back and forth. It’s a clear No. 1 contender fight. He’s calling for the belt, 185, 170, but I’m No. 1. I’m still the guy at the top.

“So let’s do it. I think you could pick the date, pick the time, the place, and I’ll be ready for it. Watching this fight, I see you’re not going to take me down like that. I think will look like the fifth round, will look like the whole fight when we fight. It’s not going to be what Buckley was. It’s going to be a lot harder, I think it will be all on the feet, it will definitely be a fun fight and I’m excited for it.

“I’m ready for it and it gets me hyped. I’ve been waiting for it, I’ve been wanting it, so hopefully the UFC makes it.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting