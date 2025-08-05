Ben Askren Shows Ability To Now Walk on Social Media – On The Recovery Journey

Ben Askren’s road to recovery has taken a turn for the positive.

In May, the former Bellator and ONE world champion was healthy as a horse and plotting out the rest of his 2025. Sadly, those plans fell by the wayside when he was suddenly hospitalized due to severe pneumonia caused by a staph infection. After being in a coma for 45 days, during which his heart reportedly stopped on four separate occasions, Askren finally awakened to find himself 50 pounds lighter and with no recollection of the last six weeks.

Askren ultimately underwent a double lung transplant and was later discharged after a full 59 days in the hospital. However, ‘Funky’ found himself readmitted to just six days later due to a potential chest tube infection.

“As you guys can probably tell, I’m not home anymore, unfortunately,” Askren said in a video on Instagram. “I had my first check up this morning. They didn’t like the way the last chest tube looked, thought it was infected, put me on some antibiotics and then had a few x-rays and hopefully we get this solved fast.”

Ben Askren shares positive update following readmission

Understandably, fans started to fear the worst, but they were given a reason to celebrate recently when Askren shared a video of himself walking laps around the hospital.

Commenters flooded the post with positive vibes, praising the former Olympian’s heart and determination.

“I remember those laps around the hospital vividly,” one commenter wrote. “Humbling and the hardest laps of my life. It gets better, keep up the good work brother.”

“Proud of you my brother,” another added. “Keep going!!!”

“Love to see it! Continues prayers going your way Ben! God bless,” a third said.