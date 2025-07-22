BKB Champ Calls Out BKFC Champ: “I Believe I’m the Number 1 Ranked in the World”

A standout champion on the BKB circuit has a desire to fight one of the more dominant titleholders within BKFC someday. Appearing on a recent episode of Bare Knuckle Bowker, Harry Gigliotti touched on multiple topics after his successful defense of his BKB super lightweight Police Gazette title against Kallum Skhane BKB 43: Bolton Brawl on July 5th.

When a past post of Gigliotti’s was referenced that saw him discuss being the number two ranked fighter in his weight category per BoxRec and telling BKFC champion Kai Stewart to ‘come see’ him down the line, Gigliotti said,

“I mean sadly we can’t have the fight happen. Actually my promotion was like you can’t really over-promote that because it’s not really doable right now. But down the line, I mean we would like to see the dynamics change where I could fight Kai Stewart or one of the BKFC guys could come over here and fight the BKB guy. In any kind of sport, it needs to get to that point. I mean UFC has kind of the same dynamics where they don’t really allow it. Michael ‘Venom’ Page had to go over there and kind of make his mark when he left Bellator.”

“But I think at some point, we could come to an agreement where we can make these super fights happen. Kai Stewart is definitely someone on my hit list at some point. Obviously I want to fight him. That’s someone that I really do actually want to test myself against. But right now obviously we can’t do that with the dynamics of just how the promotions are. But I believe I’m the number one ranked in the world.”

Harry Gigliotti and the P4P hierarchy of champions in BKB

Further expounding upon his thoughts related to the pound for pound rankings landscape within BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing, Gigliotti continued,

“I mean think I’m one of the pound for pound greatest. They had me at number nine for BKB. I think I only get better and better. At this point I’m probably top three I’d say. I’m obviously not taking it from ‘Cuban Assassin’ [Gustavo Trujillo] and LT ‘Smash’ Nelson. I know that those two guys have made their names in the sport. Barrie Jones, there’s a lot of pound for pound guys that are great. So I don’t want to ever take that from them. But I do look at myself as a top three pound for pound, at this point.”