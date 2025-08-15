BKB Champs “Better Get to Work” With “Very Powerful Puncher” Alberto Blas Debuting, Says BKB 44 Fighter

BKB 44: Denver Brawl V is a stacked event for bare knuckle boxing enthusiasts with the promotional debut of Alberto Blas standing out on the card’s bout sheet. Tommy Turner is a multi-time title challenger within BKB and faces Michael Santos at BKB 44 on Saturday, August 16th.

Turner appeared on Bare Knuckle Bowker to discuss not just his own intriguing fight but the looming organization entry point for the undefeated bare knuckle standout, Blas.

When touching on one of the more intriguing debuts we’ve seen in BKB recently with Alberto Blas coming over and signing with the company, leaving as BKFC’s reigning bantamweight champion to where they’ve since vacated that belt, Turner said,

“Yeah, I’ve seen a little bit of [Alberto] Blas and he’s a very impressive fighter. It seems like he’s, for that weight, he’s a very powerful puncher. He knows how to land it, set it up and land those shots. So, I think whoever, I don’t know who the champion is at that weight, but whoever it is, they better get to work because I think he’s definitely, probably coming for it.”

Alberto Blas potential path toward gold in the BKB Mighty Trigon

In the weight category that Alberto Blas will ply his trade in, the champion is Julio Tanori and the interim lightweight champion is Jarod Grant.

When discussing the notion of Blas potentially fighting the victor of that Tanori vs. Grant clash and how that would be an interesting fight, Tommy Turner stated,

“Oh, yeah, absolutely. So Julio [Tanori], that’s one of the toughest dudes on the roster. Him and [Mark] Irwin, I mean that fight between them just kind of blew my mind, really. Then [Jarod] Grant, that’s a bad dude as well. So I think a fight between any [of] those three guys, that could be fight of the year. You know what I mean? So I look forward to seeing one of those fights, for sure.”