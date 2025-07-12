BKFC Champ Confident He Stops Alexandre Pantoja and Joshua Van

A man who made multiple bids for the UFC flyweight title against then-champion Demetrious Johnson feels confident he could return to the promotion and stop both the current 125 pound champion as well as the number one flyweight contender. John Dodson is the reigning BKFC flyweight champion and has been plying his trade in an MMA context with Rizin but seems confident he could make a return to the octagon one day in a big way.

‘The Magician’ expressed this thought while taking part in BKFC’s Champions Summit press conference event. When speaking with Danny Segura of MMA Junkie, Dodson said,

“Well, I can go ahead and knock out [Alexandre] Pantoja. That Joshua Van guy, I guarantee you, they want to talk about somebody who has incredible knockout power… my Filipino power can knock out his Filipino power.”

When asked by Segura if the door was open at all for a UFC comeback someday, Dodson stated,

“That door can always be reopened. I just gotta go ahead and secure my victories, go back out there, put dominant performance sin BKFC, and then also go back to Japan and go settle what’s out there too.”

The ‘stupid’ interim BKFC title situation this weekend in Dodson’s eyes

The flyweight title has not been contested for in BKFC in over a year with an interim flyweight title fight being booked for Saturday night. Andrew Strode will knuckle up and toe the line agaisnt Gee Perez at BKFC 78 in Hollywood, Florida for the interim strap. Amid a landscape of champions vacating their belts or even outright being stripped of them, it is a bit of a curiosity that this Dodson title reign has gone on uninterrupted to where we are now getting an interimchampion in the mix when the dust settles this weekend.

Addressing this title bout set for tomorrow and his overview of everything, John Dodson quipped [via Bloody Elbow],

“First of all, I think that’s stupid that they make an interim title that I’m an active champion. Like, I’m waiting to fight anybody. I asked to fight both the guys that are fighting for the title. I’ll go ahead and get the winner.”