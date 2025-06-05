Donald Sanchez on the Variables of Pressure and Altitude in Hometown BKFC Title Bid

Donald Sanchez is back in his home town ready to sell the joint out as he collides with the number one pound for pound ranked BKFC fighter. Sanchez will look to unseat David Mundell from his middleweight championship throne in the headliner of BKFC 75 on June 6th. When the title challenger was asked on Bare Knuckle Bowker about how much it adds to the fight being on home soil, Sanchez said

“It’s actually pretty stressful fighting in your hometown. People don’t realize that and Dave [Feldman] keeps saying that I only want to fight here. I fight wherever BKFC sends me. So it’s cool. I’ve got tons of support out here. I get the energy from the people but I had to really lock in these last couple weeks and and seclude myself from everybody, you know, last minute ticket buyers and whatnot. So it’s fun. It’s high up here, the altitude, the elevation, and I’m used to it on the daily. So there’s the perks that I get out of this.”

Donald Sanchez and the variable of high altitude familiarity here

While we haven’t really seen gas tank issues with David Mundell per se, Sanchez’s familiarity with the heightened elevation of New Mexico can be a notable variable within this particular fight here. As he expounded upon those dynamics, Sanchez quipped,

“Well we haven’t seen his gas tank because no one’s pressured him. No one’s put him on his feet except maybe like Julian Lane put him on his feet and gave him trouble. But once I’m able to go in there and put the pressure on him and and in the elevation, you know, you’re sucking in less oxygen out here and I really think he’s looking down on that. I don’t think he’s taking it seriously. So we’re about to find out.”

When asked if he thinks ‘Redneck’ is overlooking the altitude component before preparing to defend his BKFC middleweight belt in the coming days, Donald Sanchez stated.

“Well he keeps mentioning that. Pushing to our limits and and that’s all it’s about, you know. So huge credit goes to them but I also have a whole team of coaches and they push me daily. I have straight boxing coaches, I have a an older MMA coach, and it takes a good mixture of everything. So I have the right individuals around me pushing me.”