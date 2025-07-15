Mike Perry Gets Brutally Honest and Mad About Influencer Fighters ‘Make any video you want on the internet’

BKFC sensation Mike Perry has given his thoughts on influencer fighters as he continues to serve as the face of bare-knuckle boxing.

As we know, Mike Perry is a pretty unique character within the realm of combat sports. That was certainly true during his time in mixed martial arts, but since heading over to BKFC, he’s taken his game to a whole new level. His star power has gone through the roof and when you look at all the fighters who have departed the UFC in recent years, there aren’t many who can say they’ve been as successful as ‘Platinum’.

Right now, Mike Perry is preparing to make his return to BKFC with all eyes on him to see what kind of path he’ll carve out for himself in the months ahead. In a recent interview, though, he took the time to focus on a topic that frustrates him: influencer fighters.

Mike Perry lashes out at influencer fighters

“You got 5,000 followers, bro. Can’t [expletive] call me out, bro. Make any video you want on the internet, say what you want, but if I—I hate that it gets me mad at all ever, because I’m in a different [expletive] stratosphere.”

Perry was worked unbelievably hard to get to this point in his career and hopefully, we exclusively see him take part in high profile bouts from now on – or, at the very least, see him get the kind of paydays that he deserves.

In short, give him fun fights please, BKFC.