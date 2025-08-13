Mike Perry vs. Jeremy Stephens For King Of Violence Title Booked For BKFC 82

Two UFC veterans who are all about the violence will clash for BKFC’s King of Violence title when the promotion appears in New Jersey for the first time this fall.

BKFC President David Feldman announced on The Ariel Helwani Show on August 13 that Mike Perry will defend his King of Violence title against Jeremy Stephens in the main event of BKFC 82 on October 4.

Feldman additionally told Helwani that while original plans called for Perry to face Darren Till at this event, an agreement was unable to be reached. Robbie Lawler also served as a backup idea, but he’s still under UFC contract control post-retirement.

Mike Perry vs. Jeremy Stephens Booked For BKFC 82 This October

This will mark Perry’s first appearance for BKFC since his one-minute finish of Thiago Alves at KnuckleMania IV in April 2014.

Perry would end up competing in a boxing match with Jake Paul that July, losing by sixth-round TKO. Since that loss, Perry has had public spats with BKFC part-owner Conor McGregor.

Stephens fought at KnuckleMania V this past January, finishing Eddie Alvarez. He then had a one-off fight in the UFC in May, dropping a decision to Mason Jones in a barnburner at UFC Des Moines.

BKFC 82 takes place from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.