‘A Disgrace To The Sport’ – Fans & Fighters Mock, Trash Jake Paul Victory Over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

In what many people will justifiably consider to be a farce of a fight, Jake Paul scored a win in his return to the boxing ring, defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in their bout at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Paul was the only one doing any activity in the opening pair of rounds, laying in jabs and working combinations to force Chavez Jr. back, while the disgraced son of the legendary boxer failed to respond. Chavez finally did land something in the third round…one left hand.

Chavez Jr. picked up the pace for real during the fourth round, but his work still paled in comparison to the YouTuber-turned-boxer. Chavez Jr. had another burst of offensive in the sixth round, making things a little more competitive, but the fight was all Paul by this point.

After two more dominating rounds from Paul, Chavez Jr., if perhaps out of realizing he was done 8-0 in terms of rounds, put up a solid round of offense. Chavez Jr. continued to produce and had a fight-ending battle with Paul, but it wasn’t enough.

This is a disgrace to the sport. #PaulChavez — Carlos Adames (@BroncoAdames) June 29, 2025

Me watching Jake Paul win another fight against an old man, drug addict, or below average fighter pic.twitter.com/5bsYkr4W7Q — Doug Harvin (@RealDougHarvin) June 29, 2025

Watching Jake Paul over Ilia Topuria in big 2025



pic.twitter.com/FzoUJT0xgV https://t.co/nDbqUx0nKH — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) June 29, 2025

2 things can be true simultaneously:



1. Jake Paul has gotten a lot better at boxing



2. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr is an embarrassment to his blood line — Hoop (@J_Alexander96) June 29, 2025

Jake Paul fights are so blatantly rigged. Nobody ever throws punches at him 😂😂😂 — Give Praises to Your Father in Heaven 🇻🇮 (@ProdByToo_Saint) June 29, 2025

Jake Paul fights should be boycotted until he fights a professional opponent that isn't 12 years older, 7 inches shorter, and 80lbs lighter — Acez30 (@Acez30) June 29, 2025

julio chavez jr is a disgrace to mexican fighters everywhere, not throwing a single punch, just staring at jake paul letting him tee off on him — sean (@seandoncito) June 29, 2025

Jake Paul’s taken on NBA retirees, MMA vets, a 58-yr-old boxing icon, & now a fighter back from the brink.



Say what you want—has he revitalized boxing or just made it a circus?



He’s a great entertainer for sure. @DAZNBoxing

🥊 #JakePaul #Boxing pic.twitter.com/Ss2ytpYIRB — Dom Anderson (@mycoachdom) June 29, 2025

This was Paul’s first fight in the boxing ring since his infamous victory over Mike Tyson in November.

Chavez Jr. last fought a year ago, scoring a six-round decision win over former UFC fighter Uriah Hall. It was Chavez Jr.’s first boxing match in three years.