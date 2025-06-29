‘A Disgrace To The Sport’ – Fans & Fighters Mock, Trash Jake Paul Victory Over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

In what many people will justifiably consider to be a farce of a fight, Jake Paul scored a win in his return to the boxing ring, defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in their bout at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.
Paul was the only one doing any activity in the opening pair of rounds, laying in jabs and working combinations to force Chavez Jr. back, while the disgraced son of the legendary boxer failed to respond. Chavez finally did land something in the third round…one left hand.
Chavez Jr. picked up the pace for real during the fourth round, but his work still paled in comparison to the YouTuber-turned-boxer. Chavez Jr. had another burst of offensive in the sixth round, making things a little more competitive, but the fight was all Paul by this point.
After two more dominating rounds from Paul, Chavez Jr., if perhaps out of realizing he was done 8-0 in terms of rounds, put up a solid round of offense. Chavez Jr. continued to produce and had a fight-ending battle with Paul, but it wasn’t enough.
This was Paul’s first fight in the boxing ring since his infamous victory over Mike Tyson in November.
Chavez Jr. last fought a year ago, scoring a six-round decision win over former UFC fighter Uriah Hall. It was Chavez Jr.’s first boxing match in three years.