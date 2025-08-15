Big Sebastian Fundora vs. Keith Thurman Title Bout Booked

Sebastian Fundora vs. Keith Thurman is lined up for Autumn with the former looking to continue building up a nice resume while the latter aims to become a two division champion. Two officials close to this bout imparted this information to Boxing Scene that a verbal agreement was in place for the prizefight.

October 25th, per a Ring Magazine report, in Las Vegas is where this WBC junior middleweight title bout will take place. Fundora will enter the ring as the defending titleholder while former unified welterweight champion Thurman looks to add some more hardware to his mantle.

‘One Time’ actually played a role in ‘The Towering Inferno’ becoming a champion when an injured Thurman withdrew from a March 2024 championship bout which created a last minute opportunity that Fundora capitalized on. Fundora filled the vacany left by Thurman and would go on to claim the WBC and WBO straps. He did this by besting Tim Tszyu in what was a barnburner, bloody bout.

The specific injury that Thurman sustained was a torn biceps and since then, Fundora has gone on to secure a second victory over Tszyu. But this time, Fundora finished the Australian standout inside the distance this time. Fundora would drop Tszyu in the opening frame of the fight and eventually ended the sequel with a seventh round TKO on July 19th when the latter quit on his stool.

Sebastian Fundora vs. Keith Thurman details continued

Sebastian Fundora vs. Keith Thurman is a curious fight for the reasons mentioned above but the former has been noticably more active than the latter. WBC’s number eight ranked contender relatively recently came back after three years of inactivity when Thurman secured a third round finish over Brock Jarvis in Sydney.

Prior to that, Thurman had bested present day-WBC titleholder Mario Barrios years back. The only blemish on Thurman’s professional ledger came in a clash with boxing’s only eight division champion Manny Pacquiao in 2019.

This will be Sebastian Fundora‘s third fight of the calendar year as prior to the finish of Tszyu in their rematch, the WBC champ secured a fourth round TKO over Chordale Booker in March.