“Boxing Gave Me a Voice”: Claressa Shields on Fighting, Discipline, and Changing the Game

Claressa Shields, one of the all-time greats in women’s boxing, recently spoke about the impact the sport has had on her life and career. Shields, a multiple-division world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, credits boxing with giving her a sense of purpose and discipline.

Claressa Shields

“Boxing gave me a voice. It gave me physical strength and it helped develop me mentally,” Shields said, in an interview with Sway. She explained that even if she had stopped boxing, the lessons she learned from the sport would have stayed with her. “In order to have anything in life, you have to work hard and you have to be dedicated and have discipline. And that’s what everybody needs in life to do whatever that they’re doing.”

Claressa Shields also reflected on her influence in women’s boxing and how she has contributed to changing the landscape of the sport. She compared her approach to that of earlier champions, noting, “I think that with women’s boxing, I brought a whole new game. I think that Laila [Ali] came in, you know, she came with the class and everything, but it wasn’t no trash talk back then.” Shields said she brought a different energy to the ring, combining her Olympic success with a confident attitude. “I kind of came out the gate with the trash talk, the Olympic gold medals. I made sure, I’m a beast, but I’m also a beauty.”

Claressa Shields has held world titles in multiple weight classes and has become an outspoken advocate for women’s boxing. Shields often addresses the need for greater visibility and respect for female fighters, using her platform to push for equal opportunities in the sport. Her willingness to speak out, both inside and outside the ring, has made her a leading voice for change.

Claressa Shields’ most recently faced Danielle Perkins she defended her undisputed title. Priot to that she knocked out Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse in Detroit, USA, to capture the heavyweight crown. As of May 2025, Shields has not officially announced her next bout, but she has expressed interest in both high-profile boxing matches.

For Claressa Shields, boxing is a passion that has shaped her identity. “Just let them know it’s okay to be passionate about what you do. I’m passionate about boxing. I love fighting. There’s nothing I can do about it.”