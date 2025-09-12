Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Weigh-In Results

The long-awaited Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford has finally arrived, set for this Saturday, September 13, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. MMA News brings you the official weigh-in results ahead of one of the year’s most monumental boxing showdowns.

Alvarez is set to defend his undisputed super middleweight titles (WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO) against former undisputed welterweight and light welterweight champion Crawford, who will be moving up two weight classes for the 168-pound showdown.

The inaugural Zuffa Boxing event, promoted by UFC CEO Dana White under the TKO banner, will be co-headlined by a light middleweight showdown between Callum Walsh and Fernando Vargas Jr., while interim WBC super middleweight champion Christian M’billi takes on Lester Martinez.

Before the highly anticipated event tomorrow night, all boxers set to clash will hit the scales Friday afternoon in Las Vegas.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Complete Weigh-In Results

Main Card

Super middleweight bout: Canelo Alvarez (c) (167.5) vs. Terence Crawford (167.5)

Light middleweight bout: Callum Walsh (153.5) vs. Fernando Vargas Jr. (153)

Super middleweight bout: Christian Mbilli (ic) (167) vs. Lester Martinez (167)

Lightweight bout: Mohammed Alakel (132) vs. Travis Crawford (132.5)

Preliminary Card

Middleweight bout: Serhii Bohachuk (155) vs. Brandon Adams (156)

Heavyweight bout: Ivan Dychko (239.5) vs. Jermaine Franklin (256)

Super featherweight bout: Reito Tsutsumi (129.5) vs. Javier Martinez (129.5)

Light welterweight bout: Sultan Almohamed (132.5) vs. Martin Caraballo (133)

Light heavyweight bout: Steven Nelson (171.5) vs. Raiko Santana (171.5)

Super middleweight bout: Marco Verde (158) vs. Marcos Osorio-Betancourt (159.5)