‘Another Boxing Match No One Cares About’ – Fans React As Canelo Álvarez Has First Riyadh Season Fight Announced After Canceling Jake Paul Talks

After a period of time where things appeared to be uncertain, it looks like Canelo Álvarez does have his plan laid out for Riyadh Season after all.

With a fight against Terence Crawford seemingly on the horizon for later this year, the WBA/WBC/WBO super middleweight champion will defend his titles against William Scull on May 3 in Saudi Arabia.

This will mark the first time Álvarez is not in either Las Vegas or Mexico for a fight during Cinco de Mayo weekend since a bout in Texas in 2015 — with the exception of his suspension during 2018.

There seemed to be a time, however, where in spite of plenty of reports announcing a deal between Álvarez and Crawford was being finalized, Álvarez looked to be switching plans to a May encounter with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

In a span of hours, Canelo went from finalizing a deal with Crawford, to finalizing with Paul, to going back to Crawford and finalizing plans to face Scull prior to that.

Canelo To Face William Scull In May, Prior To Facing Terence Crawford

Another boxing match no one cares about 🤦‍♂️ — F8tality1 (@f8tality1_) February 8, 2025

Jake Paul: Canelo ducked me



Also Jake Paul: pic.twitter.com/5vvOhvUIXy — 🌷David☘ (@DManyun_) February 7, 2025

Oh, Jake Paul got entirely played by Canelo and used as leverage and his dumbass didn’t even realize it and now he’s throwing a big tantrum because he was used and was never getting that fight? pic.twitter.com/jUy3ROhZOy — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) February 7, 2025

Jake Paul: *Posts 147th video in the last 48hrs crying about how Canelo is "scared" of him and how he's the future of boxing*



Literally Everyone: pic.twitter.com/0UVWnVRjFY — Dynes Sports (@dynessports) February 8, 2025

Canelo was never going to fight Jake Paul. Used him for leverage to get the bigger bag for Crawford, etc. Smart. pic.twitter.com/BKSrbjh7RB — TOP (@TOP_4KT38) February 7, 2025

Aye @jakepaul since Canelo is fighting my brother @terencecrawford instead of you, me and you can fight at whatever weight you want



TIME TO FIGHT A REAL…ACTIVE… BOXER, JAKE!!! pic.twitter.com/s5DZOJkh5O — Steven “So Cold” Nelson (@SoColdNelson) February 8, 2025

One of the WORST fighters in boxing (Tommy Fury) did this to you. What do you think Canelo would have done 😂😴😴 pic.twitter.com/Uq1qrwZsGN — Ray Jackson (@RayJack97010720) February 7, 2025

Canelo used Jake Paul and the media to get more Riyadh money – Canelo is the GOAT #BOXING pic.twitter.com/etxdC8Hvc8 — Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) February 7, 2025

Hate to say it, but …



Canelo-Jake > Canelo-Scull — Brian Campbell (@BCampbell) February 8, 2025

Hearing the news of Canelo Vs Scull pic.twitter.com/ROLJkPPNrG — Nadim Haddad (@NadimElHaddad1) February 8, 2025

Paul has been vocal in the aftermath of the news, verbally attacking Canelo and claiming the Mexican boxing legend has done nothing for the sport.

‼️EXCLUSIVE TO MVP: Jake Paul sends a message to Canelo Alvarez while enjoying the sounds of Mexican music @jakepaul vs @canelo #JakePaul #Canelo pic.twitter.com/JxGSJYmVli — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) February 8, 2025

Álvarez last fought in September, retaining his championships in a decision over Edgar Berlanga.

Paul, meanwhile, defeated Mike Tyson in an eight-round bout in November that was broadcasted on Netflix. The streaming platform would also have broadcasted a bout between him and Álvarez.

Crawford has not been seen since his lackluster decision win over Israil Madrimov to win the WBA and vacant WBO interim light middleweight titles. A fight with Álvarez would reportedly be at 168 pounds.