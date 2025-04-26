‘Fight Of The Year’ – Fans And Fighters React As Chris Eubank Wins Epic War Against Conor Benn

In what ended up being an explosive, highly entertaining battle of second-generation boxing talents, Chris Eubank scored a unanimous decision victory over Conor Benn at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

Benn came out blazing from the opening bell, using explosive combinations and rapid movement. Not only did that overwhelm Eubank, but so, too, did his body work and speed. Eubank, meanwhile, struggled to find rhythm as Ben appeared to be in control, landing damaging shots.

At about the halfway point of the fight, however, Eubank began to find success and turn the tide. He soon was the one in control and landing the more effective punches. This included a strong right hand that seemed to stumble Benn during the ninth round. Benn, however, looked to fire back with power and stay composed, trying to bring the pressure right back to Eubank.

Though he sported a cut from an accidental clash of heads, Eubank continued to press hard, leading to an insane 12th and final round. Eubank rocked Benn once again, but Benn recovered quickly and returned fire with vicious punches. The two went back-to-back, with the final result being anyone’s guess.

Ultimately, all three judges scored the bout for Eubank 116-112.

This is a dog fight!!#ConorBenn — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 26, 2025

What a fight ! Eubankvsbenn — Nathaniel Wood (@LastKingsmanMMA) April 26, 2025

This is a great fight. #EubankBenn — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) April 26, 2025

2 rounds left. Give us a draw. I want to see this again 🔥 great fight — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) April 26, 2025

Never 116-122 — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) April 26, 2025

Head high Connor — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) April 26, 2025

Eubanks!!!! — Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters) April 26, 2025

The Eubanks are still undefeated in a rivalry spanning 35 years. pic.twitter.com/hsKz1UKKsr — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) April 26, 2025

THIS FIGHT IS OFFICIALLY A MODERN DAY CLASSIC 🔥🔥🔥🔥#EubankBenn pic.twitter.com/ALyzYn9AX9 — AWURED0 (@AOUREDOO) April 26, 2025

As a massive UFC stan, I must concede. There’s no way the UFC can top that today. #EubankBenn pic.twitter.com/Tz17qOn7Nk — Super Fan🇮🇪 (@McGregorRousey2) April 26, 2025

CHRIS EUBANK JR AND CONOR BENN GOING BELT TO ASS, GOKU VS VEGETA TYPE OF ENERGY #EubankBenn pic.twitter.com/UMNLqbA3hL — 𝘽 𝙋𝙡𝙪𝙨  (@OfficialBPlus) April 26, 2025

Eubank has now won three straight and nine of his last 10. He came into this contest off his IBO middleweight title win over Kamil Szeremeta in October.

On the other hand, this marked the first loss in Benn’s career, dropping him to 23-1. It was also his first fight in about 14 months, most recently defeating Peter Dobson in February 2024.