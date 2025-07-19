Is Dana White Good For Boxing? Former Champion Says He Will Not Help The Sport

Former boxer George Groves has given his thoughts on whether or not UFC boss Dana White would be good for the sport.

As we know, Dana White’s first love in combat sports was boxing. He attempted to break in many years ago but instead, opted to go down the path of mixed martial arts. Ever since then, he’s helped grow the Ultimate Fighting Championship to a point where they are now considered to be one of the biggest sporting organizations in the world – and financially, that certainly isn’t an exaggeration.

In addition to that, Dana White is still very interested in the idea of getting into the boxing market. He’s dipped his toe in before but now, it seems like he’s more serious than ever. During a recent Q&A event with Midnite, George Groves gave his thoughts on the UFC’s model and White as a whole.

George Groves’ view on Dana White

“I always look at boxing from the boxer’s point of view and not the fan’s point of view. To get the very best fights you have to build fighters properly to get them being at their very best.

“So all these ‘Records don’t matter, put them in early,’ you ruin fighters by putting them in early in too tougher tests or 50/50 fights. Someone’s going to suffer.

“The money that the UFC fighters are paid compared to boxers is incomparable – it’s peanuts. That’s why anyone that gets a big enough name in the UFC transitions over to boxing like Conor McGregor or what not.

“I wouldn’t say he is good for boxing, but that’s from a boxer’s point of view and not a fan’s point of view. But I don’t think he’ll be able to complete boxing, I don’t think anyone can.”

Quotes via Midnite