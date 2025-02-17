Daniel Cormier Pushes Back On Francis Ngannou’s Planned Boxing Return: ‘We Cannot Ignore The Visuals Of What We Saw…’

Although Francis Ngannou has yet to secure a victory in professional boxing, holding a 0-2 record, the former UFC heavyweight champion plans to return to the ring for his next fight.

This decision comes after his brief return to MMA, where he made his successful PFL debut last October. He comfortably defeated 2023 heavyweight season winner Renan Ferreira.

As for potential boxing opponents, Ngannou has mentioned former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder as a possibility. However, Daniel Cormier isn’t thrilled about that possibility, particularly after “The Predator’s” brutal knockout loss to Anthony Joshua.

“There were people picking Francis to beat Joshua,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “I love Francis, but not to insult him — Anthony Joshua felt so little threat [from Ngannou] that he, who is traditionally one of the most passive boxers in the world for a heavyweight champion, went after Francis. He didn’t feel the threat because of the lack of experience that Francis had in boxing.

“Sure, he’s going to make a boatload of money, he always does, but at what point do you go, ‘I don’t know?’ Because if you ask me, it would seem like he’s up against it again. Maybe he’s just the biggest, baddest man on the planet that we all believe, and he doesn’t care that he’s up against it. He wants to prove everyone wrong like he did the first time when he fought Tyson Fury and took him to a very close fight. But we cannot ignore the visuals of what we saw the last time, especially when he came back to MMA and fought so well.”

“DC” continued, explaining that a potential fight against Wilder presents significant challenges due to “The Bronze Bomber’s” renowned knockout power.

“People don’t hurt Francis Ngannou, but when it happened in the [Joshua] fight, he looked lost,” Cormier said. “That’s what’s concerning to me. Because I know there will be moments in that fight with Deontay Wilder, the way that he punches, where [Ngannou] is going to need to find safety.”

While Wilder isn’t known for his technical skill, his career has been defined by his devastating punching power. However, recent performances paint a different picture.

Currently on a two-fight losing skid and with only one win in his last five fights, speculation is growing about Wilder’s future. A lucrative opportunity against a less experienced boxer like Ngannou could reignite his motivation.

Cormier, who trained alongside Wilder on the U.S. Olympic team, understands firsthand the danger the former WBC heavyweight champ presents when at his best.

“I thought the most dangerous fight for Francis was Deontay Wilder because Deontay Wilder, who I was on the Olympic team with, is more free and also less technical,” Cormier said. “That’s the nice way to say Deontay Wilder’s boxing style. He’s less technical.