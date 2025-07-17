Daniel Dubois Will Create Bedlam To Knock Out ‘Old Man’ Oleksandr Usyk In Rematch: “Chaos. For as long as it lasts.”

British heavyweight boxer Daniel Dubois is predicting that chaos will unfold in his upcoming rematch against Oleksandr Usyk.

On Saturday night, Daniel Dubois will try and become the undisputed heavyweight boxing champion of the world. He’ll do so in a highly anticipated rematch against Oleksandr Usyk, which is set to take place at Wembley Stadium. While a lot of people aren’t quite sure what to expect from the bout, the popular opinion seems to be that Usyk is still the favorite, despite the incredible knockout win that Dubois picked up over Anthony Joshua.

Regardless of who you’re backing, there’s no denying that this is an incredibly fascinating contest. These two men have very different styles but together, there’s an excellent chance they can make magic happen. For Daniel Dubois, he knows that the pressure is on the champion – or, at least, that’s how it seems.

In a recent face-off with Usyk, Daniel Dubois explained what he plans to do at the weekend.

Daniel Dubois predicts chaos in Oleksandr Usyk rematch

“I don’t want to even put it down to just being an old man. I’ve got to prove myself and bring chaos in the ring—what I bring and the force I have, that will be what’s needed. I stand more to gain. He’s at the end of his career. I stand more to gain from a win; getting all the belts, that means… that’s the start for me, really.”

“Chaos. For as long as it lasts.”

Get ready, folks, because this is going to be a banger.