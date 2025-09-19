Darren Till’s Hit List: Andrew Tate, Jake Paul, and Carl Froch

Former UFC star Darren Till has revealed the list of fighters that he wants to face next in his boxing venture.

While he may never have become a UFC world champion, Darren Till is arguably one of the most intriguing fighters outside of the UFC bubble right now. He has been on a real run in his time with Misfits Boxing and in his most recent outing, he was able to knock Luke Rockhold out cold in what proved to be a really impressive performance.

Now, Darren Till is calling for even more big, exciting fights, and it certainly seems like he may get them. He is perhaps one of the best boxers in the influencer space and while a return to mixed martial arts is always on the table, it almost feels like he could create an even better legacy for himself outside of that sport – at least for the time being.

In a recent interview with Demetrious Johnson, Darren Till listed a few names that he’s interested in fighting in the future.

Darren Till’s desired fights

“We were campaigning for the Andrew Tate fight, still campaigning for the Tommy Fury fight, and obviously the Carl Froch one.”

Get ready, folks, because ‘The Gorilla’ is gearing up to do some big things.