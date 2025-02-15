Darren Till Set For Second Misfits Boxing Match Against Fellow Former UFC Fighter

After a victory in his debut, former UFC star Darren Till is now set to make his second professional boxing appearance, taking on another former UFC Darren – fellow Englishman Darren Stewart.

The bout between “The Gorilla” and “The Dentist” will take place at Misfits Boxing 21 on March 29 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

The ex-UFC title challenger made his professional boxing debut just last month, scoring a sixth-round TKO of Anthony Taylor.

Till also competed in an exhibition boxing contest last July, stopping Mohammad Mutie in a bout that featured a post-fight brawl.

The 𝗚𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗔 vs The 𝗗𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗜𝗦𝗧 🦍 🦷



After an impressive debut @darrentill2 returns to take on Darren Stewart in Manchester, March 29 🔥



Get your tickets ➡️ https://t.co/U0KuEknJD2@MF_DAZNXSeries | @KickStreaming | @PrimeHydrate | #UnfinishedBusiness pic.twitter.com/kK1iWB7yvj — Misfits Boxing (@MisfitsBoxing) February 15, 2025

Darren Till vs. Darren Stewart Booked For Misfits Boxing On March 29

Till was once a rising unbeaten welterweight who made his MMA debut in 2013 and competed in the UFC between 2015 and 2022. After wins over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, he went on to lose to Tyron Woodley in a welterweight title fight at UFC 228.

“The Gorilla’s” MMA career ended with losses in five of six, with his final fight coming against current UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 282.

Stewart, meanwhile, competed in the UFC between 2016 and 2021, going 5-8 (2 no contests) during his tenure there. He then fought in Cage Warriors for a couple of years before announcing retirement from the sport due to financial issues. Stewart finished his MMA career with a record of 16-10 (2 no contests).