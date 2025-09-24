Gable Steveson To Headline Dirty Boxing Card On October 30

Following a successful MMA debut a couple of weeks ago, Gable Steveson has his next outing booked, and it will come in the world of boxing.

Steveson will be featured in the main event of a card held by Mike Perry’s Dirty Boxing on October 30, taking on Billy Swanson.

The news was confirmed by both Dirty Boxing and Jon Jones.

Gable Steveson To Make Boxing Debut In October

This will be the first boxing match of Steveson’s career. He just made his professional MMA debut on September 12, scoring a finish of Braden Peterson in 98 seconds at LFA 217.

Steveson is one of the more accomplished wrestlers in recent history. Steveson won a gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the Olympic Games in Tokyo and was a multiple-time national champion, All-American, and conference champion while competing at the University of Minnesota.

Steveson’s career was briefly halted by a 2019 sexual assault allegation, as well as stints with the WWE and the NFL’s Buffalo Bills between 2021 and 2024.

Swanson is 4-3 as a professional MMA fighter. He had most recently fought at BKFC 79 in August, getting stopped by Bear Hill.