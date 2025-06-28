Jake Paul Dismisses Allegations Of Rigged Fight With Mike Tyson: ‘People Just Can’t Hit Me – I’m Too Fast’

Jake Paul isn’t entertaining any of the controversy surrounding his bout with Mike Tyson.

Paul cruised to a dominant unanimous decision victory over heavyweight icon Tyson this past November, in an event that shattered viewership records and further cemented the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s status as a mainstream attraction. However, Tyson’s underwhelming performance raised eyebrows, with critics questioning the legitimacy of the contest.

In the aftermath of the bout, accusations of a staged outcome quickly gained traction online, with a phony leaked script circulating widely and fueling further controversy. Though the script was swiftly debunked, speculation over the fight’s legitimacy has lingered.

In response, Jake Paul and his team at Most Valuable Promotions issued a formal statement denying any wrongdoing. Yet, despite their efforts to set the record straight, whispers of doubt continue to shadow the event.

Image: @jakepaul/Instagram

Jake Paul Shuts Down Mike Tyson Fight Conspiracy

During a recent appearance on the JAXXON Podcast, Jake Paul addressed the swirling speculation that his bout with Mike Tyson was fixed. “The Problem Child” brushed off the criticism, suggesting that skeptics simply refuse to acknowledge his evolving skill set.

He emphasized that questions about the fight’s legitimacy stem from denial rather than evidence, and firmly stated that a legend like Tyson would never agree to a scripted showdown.

“Listen, this is what people say about everything,” Jake Paul said. “It’s complete bullsh*t. Mike Tyson would never do that. People just can’t hit me, that’s the thing. I’m too fast. They’re not gonna overextend themselves when they feel my power coming. Did I get hit once in the face today with a former world champion and a guy who fought for a world title?”

Jake Paul is set to make his 13th appearance in the squared circle tonight, taking on former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a cruiserweight showdown at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

“The Problem Child” enters the bout riding a five-fight win streak and carrying an 11-1 record. His only setback came in February 2023, when he dropped a razor-thin split decision to Tommy Fury.